Bray Wyatt told released WWE star never to talk to Vince McMahon

Simon Gotch recently recalled how Bray Wyatt advised him against having conversations with Vince McMahon.

Gotch performed in WWE NXT between 2013 and 2016 before moving up to the main roster alongside his tag team partner Aiden English. In 2017, the former NXT Tag Team Champion received his release from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 33.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Gotch told former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree that Bray Wyatt knew McMahon would dislike his personality.

“I got told early on by Bray Wyatt, who was always very kind, he said, ‘Don’t ever talk to Vince,’” Gotch said. “An observation similar to what you made about me, Rene, he had said, ‘Vince will not like your personality,’ and it would not behoove me to go in and speak to him directly.” [0:23-0:40]

Gotch eventually became frustrated with his booking after 12 months on the main roster. Although Bray Wyatt respectfully advised him not to, the former Vaudevillain finally spoke to Vince McMahon to pitch an idea.

What happened when Simon Gotch went against Bray Wyatt’s advice?

Former WWE Superstars often speak their honest truths in media interviews about their relationship with Vince McMahon post-release. While some preferred not to form a close relationship with their boss, others had no problem letting him know about their ideas and issues.

Gotch initially thought the WWE Chairman was receptive to a storyline he pitched. However, based on the timing of his release, the 39-year-old admits he probably should have taken Bray Wyatt’s advice more seriously.

“I went in, I talked to Vince, I pitched an angle, he seemed to like it,” Gotch continued. “And I got fired like two weeks later… I should have [listened to Wyatt] but, at the end of the day, it was one of those deals where for the sake of my own sanity, I needed that to happen.” [1:00-1:30]

The current Pro Wrestling NOAH star felt he was destined to receive his release, which is why he had nothing to lose by speaking to McMahon. In Gotch's final WWE match, The Vaudevillains lost to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan in a dark match before the April 4, 2017 episode of SmackDown.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far