Bray Wyatt tweets "The Witcher" to play a role in the Netflix series

Bray Wyatt has shown interest in wanting to play a role in Netflix series "The Witcher"

Bray Wyatt is a master of using social media. Since his return to WWE with the sadistic new gimmick of the Firefly Fun House and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt has tweeted many interesting, cryptic, and out of the box statements which have kept the fans wondering what the WWE Superstar intends to do.

In a recent tweet, Bray Wyatt has shown interest in playing a role in the popular Netflix series, The Witcher. Starring Henry Cavill as the main lead, The Witcher is a fantasy drama series exploring the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other.

Bray Wyatt tagged @witchernetflix in his tweet and posted a photo of himself as one of the characters in the series named Zoltan, mentioning that he could pull off the role.

"Dear @witchernetflix, if you need someone to play this role specifically I know a guy who could pull it off. PS. It's me. Quite literally"

"PPS. You should know that I'm far more handsome now. OK. BYE. LOVE YOU"

PPS. You should know that I’m far more handsome now.



OK. BYE. LOVE YOU — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2020

Netflix aired the first season of The Witcher in December 2019 and have announced a second eight-episode season to be released in 2021. After the massive popularity of the video game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt", the show was also highly praised by fans and critics.

After a career filled with ups and downs, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in 2019 with what has been considered by many to be one of the best gimmicks in recent history. After defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 36, he challenged the Universal Champion Braun Strowman for his title at Money in the Bank 2020. While he was unable to defeat him, the rivalry is far from over.

Bray Wyatt recently welcomed his second-child with JoJo named Hyrie Von Rotunda and has been on a hiatus from WWE due to the same. WWE Universe can expect him to get pushed straight to the main event scene once again when he makes his return.

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

As for the above tweet, it is to be seen whether Bray Wyatt furthers any talks about appearing in the Netflix series. If his amazing dual performance as the fun-loving Bray Wyatt and his alter-ego The Fiend is anything to go by, he would have a great career in the film and television industry, if he decides to pursue it.