Bray Wyatt shares a touching tribute to Sara Lee on Twitter

Bray Wyatt has shared a heartfelt tribute to Sara Lee, who tragically passed away aged 30.

Lee's untimely passing has left the pro-wrestling world in mourning. Lee was one of the 13 finalists of WWE Tough Enough's sixth season and was eventually chosen as one of the winners.

Several pro-wrestlers took to social media to pay tribute to Sara Lee. Many also donated to the Sara Lee Memorial Fund on GoFundMe. Now, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has also shared a heartfelt tribute to Lee via his official Twitter handle. The 35-year-old also attached a link to the GoFundMe page.

Check out the tweet below:

"One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone. This is a horrible tragedy that happened to a good man and his beautiful family. He would do it for you," wrote Wyatt.

Wrestling fans responded to Bray Wyatt's tweet with heartfelt tributes to Sara Lee

Bray Wyatt's post received tons of responses from pro-wrestling fans, with many of them sharing heartfelt messages in memory of Lee. Check out some of those responses below:

Sara Lee's WWE Tough Enough victory earned her a $250,000 one-year deal with WWE. She was interviewed shortly after her win and opened up about transitioning from a reality show environment to the WWE Performance Center's demanding schedule:

"I’m excited more than anything else. [Tough Enough] was a competition and being at the Performance Center is a competition in a way, too, because you’re trying to be the best when you’re there. In a way, it’s going to be a little less stressful. At the barracks, you didn’t have a closet. You had to pack your suitcase every time, so to have a stable home environment, I think, is going to help out a lot. Obviously, it’s not going to be easy switching to training at the Performance Center at all. This is just the beginning," said Lee. [H/T WrestleZone]

Sara Lee's short-lived run ended on September 30, 2016, when she was let go by the promotion. Lee was married to former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its heartfelt condolences to Sara Lee's family and friends.

