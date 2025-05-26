Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's sister shares emotional message after Wyatt Sicks return on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's real-life sister shared a heartwarming message online a few days after The Wyatt Sicks' shocking comeback. The group returned on WWE SmackDown last Friday after more than five months off television.

Ad

The Street Profits defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom in the main event of Friday's episode live at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. With Montez Ford ready to get the win, the lights went off and The Wyatt Sicks were in the middle of the ring.

Nikki Cross attacked Candice LeRae, while the rest took out Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Following the carnage, the group stood tall as Uncle Howdy blew out the candles on a birthday cake to celebrate Bray Wyatt's birthday.

Ad

Trending

Two days later on Sunday, Mika Rotunda wrote an emotional message for Taylor, who plays Uncle Howdy. She also shared a bunch of images as a birthday present for her older brother.

"Truly a gift to have a brother who will not only walk with you, but right there beside you through every chapter. Every high and low. And every laugh or cry! Always have been thankful to be your sister, and will be forever more! Happy Birthday Taylor. I love you so much!" Mika wrote.

Ad

Ad

Windham, Taylor and Mika Rotunda are the children of Mike Rotunda of The U.S. Express. He also wrestled as Irwin R. Schyster or IRS.

Mika Rotunda greets Bray Wyatt on what would have been his 38th birthday

As mentioned above, The Wyatt Sicks had a birthday cake for Bray Wyatt last Friday to celebrate what would have been his 38th birthday. Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 back in August 2023, with the entire WWE mourning the unfortunate loss.

Ad

Here's what Mika Rotunda shared on her Instagram:

"To our beautiful angel in heaven, today you would have been 38 years old. I wish you were here so badly. How selfish of me. As I’m sure heaven knows how to throw one heck of a Birthday BBQ. Happy Birthday to my hero. Forever grieving, XO," Mika wrote.

Ad

Unlike her brothers, Mika Rotunda didn't follow in her father's footsteps into pro wrestling. She's a realtor in Tampa Bay, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More