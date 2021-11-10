Bray Wyatt working on new project following WWE release

It's official: Bray Wyatt has gone Hollywood.

While many fans have been wondering about Bray Wyatt's next step following his WWE release, it appears we finally have some answers, and it might not be what you expect.

Alistair McGeorge of METRO.co.uk has revealed that Bray Wyatt will be filming his first feature film at the end of this month with Callosum Studios owner and special makeup effects artist Jason Baker, who spoke very highly of Wyatt to METRO:

"He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually – you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about," Jason Baker revealed. "We’re starting a film at the end of the month."

Alistair McGeorge @AlistairMcG



#KultofWindham #WWE



Get all the first details about his Hollywood plans (including when they start shooting) here:



metro.co.uk/2021/11/09/bra… EXCL: Bray Wyatt ( @Windham6 ) is working on his feature film debut, as confirmed to me by collaborator and friend @bakingjason Get all the first details about his Hollywood plans (including when they start shooting) here: EXCL: Bray Wyatt (@Windham6) is working on his feature film debut, as confirmed to me by collaborator and friend @bakingjason.#KultofWindham #WWE Get all the first details about his Hollywood plans (including when they start shooting) here:metro.co.uk/2021/11/09/bra…

Will Bray Wyatt's Hollywood plans prevent him from returning to professional wrestling?

Baker described Bray Wyatt's upcoming feature film as "something really new and different" and said that it's along the lines of "Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu."

With Wyatt getting set to film this feature film at the end of the month, this certainly throws a cloud of mystery over him returning to the world of professional wrestling anytime soon.

With AEW Full Gear happening this weekend, plenty of fans are anticipating his arrival with All Elite Wrestling this Saturday night. But this announcement would certainly throw a wrench into those plans...or does it?

Perhaps this announcement was strategically made today to throw wrestling fans off the scent of Wyatt debuting with AEW at Full Gear. Tony Khan is the type of owner who has gone out of his way to let his roster work on other projects outside of his company, even when they are wrestling-related.

So while the announcement of Wyatt's Hollywood career is an important one, it doesn't rule out a potential return to professional wrestling even as early as this Saturday night.

Windham @Windham6 What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍



I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too

What does the future hold for Bray Wyatt? Will a career in Hollywood prevent him from returning to professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

