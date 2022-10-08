Bray Wyatt's WWE theme song surfaces on Spotify with new artwork

Bray Wyatt has been on everyone's mind ever since the "White Rabbit" mystery began with the WWE Universe debating his return.

With the mystery continuing as more QR codes pop up at different events, it seems another clue has turned up that could be directly linked to confirming Wyatt making his rumored return quite soon.

WWE removed theme songs on Spotify for the released stars earlier this year but had also seen their themes surface back on the platform when they made a return.

Even though The Fiend's theme song cannot be searched directly, it seems that the song is back on Spotify and can be played on playlists it was already featured in before it was removed.

The theme song was also available with a distinct change in artwork from the original cover. The cover for the song now showcases a neon space aesthetic which is drastically different from his character, which could just be something strange or a clue in itself from Bray Wyatt.

𝒜𝒸𝑒 ♚ @Acerulez319



This could mean literally nothing but something strange.



#WhiteRabbit #BrayWyatt #WWE So something that’s small but very peculiar is for Bray Wyatt’s fiend theme the cover image for the song has changed to this. For reference the original cover image is shown as well.This could mean literally nothing but something strange. So something that’s small but very peculiar is for Bray Wyatt’s fiend theme the cover image for the song has changed to this. For reference the original cover image is shown as well. This could mean literally nothing but something strange. #WhiteRabbit #BrayWyatt #WWE https://t.co/eHrkie7EVR

As we near the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, it looks like we'll find out soon if Bray Wyatt is the real culprit behind the White Rabbit mystery. Fans will have to stay tuned on what it all leads to when the lid is lifted on the entire situation from WWE.

The newest White Rabbit hint might have confirmed Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

The season premiere of SmackDown started with the Head of Creative, Triple H getting in the ring to address the entire WWE Universe. During The Game's segment, another subtle QR code came into the spotlight as it was placed on the microphone.

The QR code, when scanned, led to a link with a URL ending in 10822, hinting that the White Rabbit will be present at Extreme Rules tomorrow, October 8, 2022. But this teaser also gave one of the most direct clues into the identity of the White Rabbit.

The QR code played an eerie video of three little pigs with a distorted voice in the background saying, "Let Me In" which is the catchphrase of Bray Wyatt's demented The Fiend character. One of the three little pigs was also shown to be Huskus the Pig, a member of the Firefly Funhouse segment.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is behind the White Rabbit mystery? Let us know in the comments section down below.

