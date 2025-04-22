  • home icon
  • BREAKING: 10-time Champion turns heel for the first time in 3 years on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:07 GMT
Pat McAfee and Michael Cole were shocked (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
Pat McAfee and Michael Cole were shocked (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, fans got an unexpected title change, making two superstars four-time Champions. However, a 10-time Champion turned heel after nearly three years following the moment, and Pat McAfee and Michael Cole were left shocked.

There was a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the RAW after 'Mania 41. As you know, Becky Lynch returned on WrestleMania Sunday and teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to replace the "injured" Bayley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Man's return was a huge success as they won the titles.

One night later, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez reclaimed the titles. After the match, an infuriated Becky Lynch turned on Lyra Valkyria. The 10-time Champion is officially a heel again after three long years.

The last heel run that Becky Lynch had was between the summer of 2021 and 2022, during her rivalry with Bianca Belair, in which the EST of WWE stood tall.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch unfolds on RAW. Additionally, Morgan and Rodriguez are now the four-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

It was an explosive way to kick off post-WrestleMania.

