BREAKING: 28-year-old star suffers shocking 7-second loss in first match back in nearly 50 days on SmackDown

In a shocking moment on SmackDown, a 28-year-old superstar who happens to be highly acclaimed suffered a shocking seven-second defeat. The loss came in her first match back after nearly 50 days.This week, WWE booked a bout between Michin and the manager of Women's United States Champion Giulia: Kiana James. The 28-year-old star has been an associate of Giulia in recent weeks and last wrestled on July 18, 2025. This makes it nearly 50 days since her last match, but it goes back even further, as her last live televised match was over a year ago on RAW.This week, Kiana James offered herself as the first obstacle to Michin to get a shot at the Women's United States Championship. If Michin could beat her, then it would likely lead to a title shot. Michin got the job done on SmackDown in a whopping seven seconds as she pinned Kiana James.This likely cemented her place as the number one contender for Giulia's US Title. Michin has been a challenger for the title before, being the woman Chelsea Green beat to become the inaugural champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024.She received title shots after that, but never managed to get the job done. She's going to be looking to pull one off over Giulia, who was signed to WWE as one of the premier international talents.After the match, Giulia attacked her next opponent and sent her face-first into the steel steps. There was no Zelina Vega or anybody else to save her, which means that Michin will have to face the odds, as Kiana James will be by Giulia's side when they face each other.If she manages to pull it off, then it will mark the first title for SmackDown's Michin, who has been one of the cornerstones of the division.