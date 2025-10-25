BREAKING: 33-year-old star turns heel for the first time in WWE after assaulting Tiffany Stratton

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:10 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Tiffany Stratton picked up a massive victory over Kiana James on Friday Night SmackDown, after which she was assaulted by Women's United States Champion, Giulia. A 33-year-old babyface saved her, but that quickly led to a shocking heel turn.

On SmackDown this week, Tiffany Stratton found herself on the other end of the ring against the highly acclaimed Kiana James, who, in all fairness, stood up to the WWE Women's Champion and had a great back-and-forth match. In the end, it was Stratton who predictably picked up the victory. However, immediately after the match, her celebration was cut short by the Women's United States Champion, Giulia.

The person who made the save was none other than the 33-year-old Jade Cargill. Cargill chased Giulia and Kiana James off before showing solidarity with Tiffany Stratton. However, things would quickly change, and Jade Cargill launched an assault, cementing the first heel turn of her WWE career.

For Jade Cargill, this wasn't a sudden decision. It has been building up for a while now. Ever since the summer of 2025, she has been an active contender for the WWE Women's Championship, which Stratton has had a stronghold on throughout the year.

Each time she failed, including multiple singles matches and a Triple Threat match (involving Nia Jax). When Cathy Kelley interviewed her backstage, Cargill made her stance clear: going after what you want and taking it is the way of the world, not sitting silently waiting for it to be given to you.

It was about taking and not asking, and that's what Cargill seems to embody with her new personality. As of this writing, no match has been announced, but Cargill vs Stratton seems like the logical next direction that has been teased. Perhaps we could finally see the end of Stratton's long reign as Women's Champion.

