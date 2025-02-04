  • home icon
  BREAKING: 34-year-old superstar suddenly released by WWE after 3.5 years

BREAKING: 34-year-old superstar suddenly released by WWE after 3.5 years

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:17 GMT
The main man in NXT (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The main man in NXT (Picture courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

WWE has reportedly released a 34-year-old superstar after over three years with the company. The sudden nature of it has left people in shock as the release has seemingly come out of left field.

Duke Hudson has been released by WWE after three-and-a-half years with the company, as per Fightful Select. The reason remains unknown. The release isn't from the main roster but from the developmental territory NXT, which is headed by Shawn Michaels. There is no word on whether the Hall of Famer has had anything to do with it.

According to Fightful, this reportedly happened sometime in January. He was also removed from the internal roster in mid-January, which means that his release has been kept a secret for a while.

Hudson was part of the acclaimed faction Chase University, which tragically disbanded in late 2024 courtesy of Ridge Holland. It was a key group in NXT, and Hudson had a lot of screen time. However, he hadn't wrestled for quite a while, as his last house show was in November.

Sportskeeda will provide you with an update once more news about the reason for Hudson's WWE release comes out.

Edited by Angana Roy
