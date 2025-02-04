BREAKING: 34-year-old superstar suddenly released by WWE after 3.5 years

WWE has reportedly released a 34-year-old superstar after over three years with the company. The sudden nature of it has left people in shock as the release has seemingly come out of left field.

Duke Hudson has been released by WWE after three-and-a-half years with the company, as per Fightful Select. The reason remains unknown. The release isn't from the main roster but from the developmental territory NXT, which is headed by Shawn Michaels. There is no word on whether the Hall of Famer has had anything to do with it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to Fightful, this reportedly happened sometime in January. He was also removed from the internal roster in mid-January, which means that his release has been kept a secret for a while.

Hudson was part of the acclaimed faction Chase University, which tragically disbanded in late 2024 courtesy of Ridge Holland. It was a key group in NXT, and Hudson had a lot of screen time. However, he hadn't wrestled for quite a while, as his last house show was in November.

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda will provide you with an update once more news about the reason for Hudson's WWE release comes out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback