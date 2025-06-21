BREAKING: 4-time champion injured; WWE official issues a statement

WWE has several premium live events scheduled for the coming months. Unfortunately, a top star got injured ahead of his title match. Today, NXT General Manager Ava announced Noam Dar's injury and that he would relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup.
Noam Dar found his footing on the developmental brand when he created Meta Four alongside Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. Unfortunately, the group went their separate ways when Dar got injured last year. After missing 11 months, Dar returned to the brand following WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.
In his first match back, he defeated Lexis King and won the NXT Heritage Cup for the fourth time. Unfortunately, he will be forced to relinquish it on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT. Today, NXT General Manager Ava revealed that Dar is injured and has to relinquish the title.
Moreover, she added that a championship match will take place when the cup is vacated. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will face an opponent for the vacant cup. The opponent will be revealed on the show.
"Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. This Tuesday, Stacks with compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named," Ava posted on X/Twitter.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Dar in the coming weeks.