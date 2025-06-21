BREAKING: 4-time champion injured; WWE official issues a statement

WWE has several premium live events scheduled for the coming months. Unfortunately, a top star got injured ahead of his title match. Today, NXT General Manager Ava announced Noam Dar's injury and that he would relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup.

Noam Dar found his footing on the developmental brand when he created Meta Four alongside Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. Unfortunately, the group went their separate ways when Dar got injured last year. After missing 11 months, Dar returned to the brand following WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

In his first match back, he defeated Lexis King and won the NXT Heritage Cup for the fourth time. Unfortunately, he will be forced to relinquish it on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT. Today, NXT General Manager Ava revealed that Dar is injured and has to relinquish the title.

Trending

Moreover, she added that a championship match will take place when the cup is vacated. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will face an opponent for the vacant cup. The opponent will be revealed on the show.

"Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. This Tuesday, Stacks with compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named," Ava posted on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Dar in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More