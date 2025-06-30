  • home icon
  • BREAKING: Adam Pearce confirms that 39-year-old RAW star will be undergoing surgery soon

BREAKING: Adam Pearce confirms that 39-year-old RAW star will be undergoing surgery soon

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 30, 2025 23:00 GMT
The RAW GM (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
The RAW GM (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Adam Pearce was backstage on WWE RAW and confirmed that a top 39-year-old star has suffered an injury. Not only this, but he confirmed that the superstar will be undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately for WWE fans, that superstar is the highly acclaimed Chad Gable. The American Made leader was written out after an attack from Penta last week backstage, but in reality, this injury might have been a nagging one that has culminated in him requiring surgery.

With his arm in a sling, Chad Gable was wished well by Adam Pearce on WWE RAW. The RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, sarcastically asked if that meant that Gable's "buddy", El Grande Americano, wouldn't be around, and the Olympian told Pearce that the world-class luchador has a busy schedule.

What you might find interesting is that in the background of all of this, there was one man present, for the second week in a row. That man is none other than Ludwig Kaiser, who has been absent from WWE television for quite a while now.

He was a regularly featured star, but once he unofficially split from Gunther, he hasn't been around. One can only speculate what the plans are for the German superstar.

Meanwhile, Ivy Nile will be holding down the fort for American Made in Gable's absence.

A top WWE star is missing in action

