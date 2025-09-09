  • home icon
  BREAKING: Adam Pearce Officially Cancels Huge Championship Decision on WWE RAW after Top Star is Absent

BREAKING: Adam Pearce Officially Cancels Huge Championship Decision on WWE RAW after Top Star is Absent

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:31 GMT
The RAW General Manager explained it (Credit: WWE.com)

Adam Pearce has made a major cancellation for tonight on WWE RAW and has made it official. He has also issued an apology.

The RAW General Manager spoke to IYO SKY backstage on the show tonight. He let her know that Stephanie Vaquer could not be present on RAW. They were supposed to have their contract signing for the Women's World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza, but unfortunately, it was not going to happen. Pearce did not elaborate on the reason for her absence.

He did go on to say that, as a result, IYO SKY's appearance on RAW for the contract signing was canceled. He did assure her, though, that despite all of this, the match between the two stars was going to take place at Wrestlepalooza. He said that there was no reason for Vaquer not to be present at the PLE, and the two of them would finally wrestle to determine the new Women's World Champion. This comes after the title has been vacant for a while.

The two stars are set to face each other at Wrestlepalooza soon.

Adam Pearce Announced that the New Women's World Champion Will Be Decided After Naomi Had to Vacate the Title

The Women's World Championship was declared vacant by Adam Pearce after Naomi came out to the ring and announced that she had to give up her title. She said that she was pregnant, revealing the earlier announcement in an interview with Stephanie McMahon.

She and Jimmy Uso are about to become parents, so she will be taking time away from the ring until she can come back. The star was forced to relinquish the belt to go on maternity leave.

A new champion was not immediately chosen, and the title remained vacant. It was destined to stay vacant till Wrestlepalooza, where Adam Pearce announced that the new winner would be determined at the PLE.

Edited by Angana Roy
