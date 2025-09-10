BREAKING: After Over 4 Years, WWE Star Finally Returns

A WWE star made a surprising return after a long time. He was last seen in the company four years ago.Tyler Breeze started his WWE run in NXT, where he wrestled for several years. He was one of the most consistent performers on the brand. He even formed a successful pairing with Fandango. Together, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship. Sadly, Breeze's tenure with the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2021. Following this, he continued to wrestle on the indies for various promotions.Tonight on NXT, Ethan Page and Tavion Heights competed in a flag match. This bout was set up after the two men had been feuding for weeks. Both men competed in a hard-fought contest with a lot of back-and-forth exchanges. In the end, Tavion Heights picked up a massive win against Ethan Page. Following the match, Tyler Breeze's music hit, and he came out to the ring with his selfie stick.He posed next to Page, who was lying on the mat, and clicked a few photos with the NXT North American Champion. Breeze was last seen on WWE TV on the June 15, 2021, episode of NXT when he and Fandango defeated Imperium.Tyler Breeze's Sudden Return Could Be Due to WWE NXT HomecomingNext week, World Wrestling Entertainment will have a very special episode of NXT called Homecoming as the brand returns to Full Sail University. As a result, several former NXT stars have been teased to appear on the show. DIY will also be competing against Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.Therefore, Tyler Breeze's sudden return to the black and silver brand could have something to do with NXT Homecoming next week since Prince Pretty was an instrumental part of the brand during its early years.It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a feud between Ethan Page and Tyler Breeze in the future.