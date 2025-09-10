  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • BREAKING: After Over 4 Years, WWE Star Finally Returns

BREAKING: After Over 4 Years, WWE Star Finally Returns

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 10, 2025 02:15 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star made a surprising return after a long time. He was last seen in the company four years ago.

Ad

Tyler Breeze started his WWE run in NXT, where he wrestled for several years. He was one of the most consistent performers on the brand. He even formed a successful pairing with Fandango. Together, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship. Sadly, Breeze's tenure with the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2021. Following this, he continued to wrestle on the indies for various promotions.

Tonight on NXT, Ethan Page and Tavion Heights competed in a flag match. This bout was set up after the two men had been feuding for weeks. Both men competed in a hard-fought contest with a lot of back-and-forth exchanges. In the end, Tavion Heights picked up a massive win against Ethan Page. Following the match, Tyler Breeze's music hit, and he came out to the ring with his selfie stick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He posed next to Page, who was lying on the mat, and clicked a few photos with the NXT North American Champion. Breeze was last seen on WWE TV on the June 15, 2021, episode of NXT when he and Fandango defeated Imperium.

Ad

Tyler Breeze's Sudden Return Could Be Due to WWE NXT Homecoming

Next week, World Wrestling Entertainment will have a very special episode of NXT called Homecoming as the brand returns to Full Sail University. As a result, several former NXT stars have been teased to appear on the show. DIY will also be competing against Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

Ad

Therefore, Tyler Breeze's sudden return to the black and silver brand could have something to do with NXT Homecoming next week since Prince Pretty was an instrumental part of the brand during its early years.

It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a feud between Ethan Page and Tyler Breeze in the future.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications