BREAKING: AJ Styles crowned new Champion on RAW just 10 days after Crown Jewel 2025

AJ Styles has had quite an incredible last two weeks, and at Crown Jewel 2025, he lost to John Cena in an incredible final match against each other. On RAW this week, he was crowned a new Champion.Although AJ Styles failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio, that didn't mean that gold would evade him in 2025. In fact, his feud with The Judgment Day isn't even done, as he and Dragon Lee ended up earning a shot at Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's World Tag Team Championships. The match itself was nothing short of incredible, and in an instant classic, Finn Balor was pinned by AJ Styles for a huge title change. Styles and Dragon Lee are now your new WWE World Tag Team Champions.Dominik Mysterio had a bit of tension with Finn Balor &amp; JD McDonagh prior to the match, and as a result, they told him to do it himself when it came to his Intercontinental title match against Rusev. Dominik did end up getting the victory over Rusev thanks to some underhanded tactics, and even Penta was involved in the match and the post-match angle as he took Rusev out.It looks like Styles and Dragon Lee will be leading the tag team division. During Balor and McDonagh's reign as Champions, there was the exact same complaint as their first reign - that there were too few title defenses. That appeared to be the case this time as well, as the titles were rarely defended after they dethroned The New Day.The state of the RAW Tag team division in itself is in a weird place, which is what allows for odd-pairing tag teams like Styles and Dragon Lee to team up together to become the Tag Team Champions. This isn't the first such case.