BREAKING: Another WWE star has been released

WWE released several names from the promotion, and another name has joined the list after SmackDown. Today, NXT's Dani Palmer confirmed on Instagram that she has parted ways with the company.
In 2022, Dani Palmer began her journey in the Stamford-based promotion when she competed on NXT Level Up. The 26-year-old star often competed on the developmental brand and had a short stint in the tag team division alongside Sol Ruca before she got injured.
After the recent releases, Dani Palmer uploaded a post on Instagram alongside her real-life boyfriend, NXT's Tank Ledger, and confirmed that she's no longer associated with WWE. Moreover, she penned a heartfelt message and reflected on her time as a performer for the company.
"Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life🤍 the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support❤️❤️," Palmer wrote.
Palmer was recently seen on Evolve, where she lost to Kali Armstrong.