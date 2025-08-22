BREAKING: Biggest upset of SmackDown in 2025 takes place after 18-time champion is pinned

Although it didn't come in a clean victory, the August 22 episode of SmackDown featured the biggest upset we've seen on the blue brand this year, and one of the biggest upset wins in WWE in 2025 after an 18-time champion was pinned.This week on SmackDown, Piper Niven of The Secret Hervice was booked against the record-breaking two-time Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. As you likely know, Charlotte Flair is on paper the most accomplished woman in WWE history, and it isn't even close. This includes multiple NXT Women's title wins and 13 Women's Championship victories across both brands.Unfortunately for the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion, her partner, Alexa Bliss, wasn't there to accompany her in Dublin, as it most likely would have resulted in a different outcome. However, thanks to the interference of Alba Fyre and, most importantly, Chelsea Green, who raked Charlotte Flair's eyes, Piper Niven managed to pick up the victory.This will undoubtedly go down as one of the biggest upsets of WWE in 2025. It was an outcome that few expected, easily making it the biggest upset on SmackDown this year.In a year that has been tumultuous for the blue brand, few would have anticipated Piper Niven pinning Charlotte Flair. This will also go down as the biggest victory of Piper Niven's career, and it may just lead to Niven and Alba Fyre getting a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles.Alexa Bliss was undoubtedly the biggest absence in this entire equation, and the numbers game proved too much for The Queen, who eventually succumbed and took the pinfall.She got a great response from the crowd in Dublin, who seemingly wanted to see Chelsea Green in there mixing it up as well. It's going to be interesting to see what's next.