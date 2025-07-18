BREAKING: Bloodline member shockingly announced for TNA Slammiversary

TNA is set to host one of its biggest shows of the year this weekend. Slammiversary will be hosted live from the UBS Arena in New York, featuring some big matches that will decide the company's future moving forward. The hype for the show has now increased exponentially as a real-life Bloodline member has been announced to appear on the show.
Former WWE star Enzo Amore (now known as NZO) teased his appearance for Slammiversary during a video package that aired on Impact Wrestling last week. He was promoting his Fourth Rope promotion in the video while rapping in his signature style. Another similar package aired on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling.
This time, NZO confirmed his appearance for the upcoming TNA pay-per-view while taking multiple shots at AEW and its All In pay-per-view from last week. However, he stated that he won't be coming to New York alone as real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu will join him.
Zilla is the son of the late WWE Superstar Umaga. The news of his TNA appearance came as a shock to many fans. This will be his first appearance in the promotion, and fans are very excited for it.
AJ Styles' return teased for TNA Slammiversary
AJ Styles is one of the most respected stars in the world of professional wrestling. He has won numerous titles worldwide in promotions such as WWE, NJPW, and TNA. He gained widespread popularity during his TNA run, where he held the World Championship twice.
TNA Wrestling recently released a teaser ahead of Slammiversary, which featured several references to AJ Styles. His signature gloves can be seen sitting in a box while a cryptic video of his time in TNA was also shown.
Styles made his last appearance in TNA nearly 11 years ago. It will be great to see him back in the Nashville-based promotion while "Get Ready to Fly" plays in the background.
