BREAKING: Former Champion returns to WWE after 1,452 days on SmackDown and takes out The Miz

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 26, 2025 02:04 GMT
An incredible moment on SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: Netflix)
An incredible moment on SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: Netflix's streaming of WWE SmackDown)

After his backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown, The Miz came out and expressed his frustration over how he has been treated in recent times. He was met by a returning star, who returned to WWE after 4 years and 11 months.

He pointed out that he wasn't called to be Randy Orton's opponent despite him having defeated Orton to become WWE Champion (a whopping 14.5 years ago). He also complained about the fact that Rey Mysterio was injured and Rey Fenix was chosen, who had been around only for two weeks, to be his replacement at WrestleMania 41.

Essentially, The Miz expressed his frustrations over being overlooked by people who just come in, i.e. newer superstars. Just as that happened, the arena went black, and candles were shown, foreshadowing a massive return.

That return was none other than Aleister Black, who was last seen in WWE on May 21, 2020. This makes it an incredible 1,452 days since he was last in WWE. He took The Miz out instantly with his signature spinning kick, i.e. The Black Mass.

As you probably know, he had been Malakai Black in AEW, and while it was a good run, it seems like the right time and place for him to return. What's interesting is that, unlike most superstars, they chose to keep his old entrance song.

Black's theme song was one of those things that stuck positively with fans, and perhaps with the former NXT Champion himself.

He was met by loud "Welcome back" chants from the crowd in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
