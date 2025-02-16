BREAKING: Former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion Gran Hamada passes away

The world of professional wrestling has been heavily influenced by the culture of Lucha Libre. One of the pioneers of Lucha Libre, and multi-time champion, Gran Hamada passed away at the age of 74.

Hamada had a great career spanning three decades in which he wrestled in multiple promotions across the globe, including WWF (World Wrestling Federation, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment), New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). He officially hung up his boots in 2018, retiring from all in-ring competition.

Hamada was a former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion, NWA World Middleweight Champion, and WWF Intercontinental Tag Team Champion. He is fondly remembered for his tag team match at ECW's inaugural PPV event - Barely Legal. He teamed up with Great Sasuke and Masato Yakushiji to face the team of Taka Michinoku, Dick Togo and Mens Teioh.

Gran Hamada's cause of death hasn't been revealed yet. However, wrestling fans all over the globe continue to mourn his passing. His two daughters Xochitl and Ayako have also followed their father's footsteps and are active professional wrestlers.

He spent his last moments in the Potosine capital and will forever be remembered as a legend of Mexican Wrestling.

Sportskeeda offers its heartfelt condolences to Hamada's family and friends.

