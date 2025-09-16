BREAKING: Huge name confirmed for WWE NXT Homecoming

A huge name has been confirmed for WWE NXT Homecoming on Tuesday. The developmental brand is heading back to Full Sail University for a special Homecoming episode on CW. Stars such as Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have already been confirmed for the show as well.WWE recently took to X/Twitter to announce the return of former NXT Champion Bobby Roode for NXT Homecoming.&quot;GLORIOUS! 🙌 Bobby Roode will be at #NXTHomecoming TONIGHT at Full Sail!&quot; the post read.Check out the post below:Former TNA World Champion Bobby Roode made his NXT debut in 2016. He was quickly placed as one of the top heels on the brand. He then briefly aligned with Tye Dillinger for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before turning on him.Roode continued his rise on the brand and won a Number One Contender's Fatal Four-Way match to earn a shot at the NXT Championship. At NXT Takeover: San Antonio in January 2017, Roode beat Shinsuke Nakamura to become the NXT Champion.After a few successful title defenses, he dropped the championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. Bobby Roode debuted on the main roster shortly afterward and would go on to win the U.S. Title and is a former three-time Tag Team Champion.NXT Homecoming has a star-studded cardWWE is going full throttle for the NXT Homecoming episode. North American Champion Ethan Page will defend his title against a returning Tyler Breeze.Rhea Ripley will also return to her old stomping ground as she teams up with Lyra Valkyria and Stephanie Vaquer to take on Fatal Influence. Fans will also see Tommaso Ciampa &amp; Johnny Gargano take on Trick Williams &amp; Carmo Hayes.Women’s Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defend the title against Tatum Paxley &amp; Izzi Dame.