BREAKING: Huge reunion involving Brock Lesnar takes place after 1,330 days at Wrestlepalooza 2025

Brock Lesnar was part of the opening match of Wrestlepalooza 2025, rather than the main event, as most people expected. During the show, we saw a massive reunion happen after 1,330 days.Both John Cena and Brock Lesnar were in the ring, and Alicia Taylor gave Cena the introduction that everyone has come to love - the greatest of all time, never-seen-seventeen, etc. After that, it was her turn to introduce The Beast Incarnate, but all of a sudden, a shrill voice on a mic said, &quot;ladies and gentlemen&quot;, and suddenly, the reality of the moment hit.It was none other than Paul Heyman, who came out to be with Brock Lesnar for the first time in 1,330 days. The last time they were together was at the 2022 Royal Rumble, when Heyman betrayed Lesnar in favor of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Now, it looks like they're back together, or at least exclusively for his introduction.On that fateful night at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. It was a dream clash, and Roman Reigns came out and ultimately cost Lesnar, which happened as a result of Paul Heyman directly betraying him.However, on the episode of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar met Paul Heyman again, who had Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by his side. All he told Heyman was that they needed to talk, and it looks like this was what the talk was about.There was no indication as to whether this was a proper reunion or simply for entrances and nothing else. Either way, it's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for Lesnar's run in WWE after he completely decimated John Cena in a one-sided match at Wrestlepalooza. This was a match that left fans in legitimate tears, especially the several children who were out to support Cena.