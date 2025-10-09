BREAKING: "I Got Early On-Set Parkinson's" - Beloved WWE Legend Makes Heartbreaking Confession

A WWE legend has now revealed that he has been diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson's disease. He made the shocking announcement during a recent interview.

WWE Legend Raven Has Been Diagnosed With Early On-Set Parkinson's

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani show while promoting his documentary Nevermore, Raven revealed that he had been diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson's disease. He said that if he had a tremor, that was the reason for it.

"I got early on-set Parkinson’s. So if you see me tremor, that’s why. But other than that. I just don't think it really touches my current life to do any damage to it."

The WWE and ECW legend admitted that it had not touched his life too badly yet, but when he got anxious, then the tremor became worse. On top of that, he had a sleeping disorder. He went on to say that for all the addiction issues he had gone through, and the chair shots to the head, that it was natural that something would go wrong.

"I'm lucky, it has not affected me too bad. It just when I get anxious, the tremor gets worse, or when I’m really tired, and I have a sleep disorder. Look, you got to pay the piper. Sometimes, you know, for all the dr**s and alcohol and chair shots I took to the head. You know you gotta, you gotta pay for the damage at some point."

WWE Legend Raven Spoke About His Regrets

Raven admitted that there were a lot of things that he would have done differently earlier in his life. He said that had he done them differently it would have affected him differently as well. He said that he would rather be happy now with those regrets making him who he was, than be happy earlier in his life.

"I got tons of regrets. I got tons of things I would have done different, but I didn’t. They made me who I am and I’m happy with who I am,” he stated. “And I would rather be happy with who I am at the end of my life than be happy earlier in my life and not happy at the end… I want my golden years to be golden."

The star is currently promoting his documentary, Nevermore.

