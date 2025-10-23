BREAKING: Legendary Wrestler On Hiatus For The Foreseeable Future; In Treatment, Reveals Major Promoter Brett Lauderdale

A legendary wrestler is now on hiatus, as revealed by a major promoter. It has been announced on social media.A legendary wrestler - Nick Gage - is now on hiatus from wrestlingBrett Lauderdale has announced on social media, amidst speculation, that Nick Gage is currently on hiatus from wrestling. He said that he was initially going to hold off making any public update for some time, but after he saw fans speculating online, he decided to come out with it.He revealed that Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the foreseeable future. He went on to say that the star was now in treatment and had been going through treatment for the last few weeks. He added that Gage had plans to stay away indefinitely for the treatment.&quot;Was gonna hold off on any kind of public update but ive seen people speculating, so ill give a brief update... Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the forseeable future. He is currently in treatment (and has been for several weeks) and plans to stay indefinitely.&quot;Legendary wrestler Nick Gage has not had the easiest timeNick Gage is one of the most legendary hardcore wrestlers of all time. He has made a name for himself in his genre as well, having become the first man to win the big three American Deathmatch tournaments, including the CZW, IWA Mid-South, and GCW tournaments. Gage was the biggest star in CZW for a long time, before he switched it up and appeared in other companies, including GCW most recently.The star has not had the easiest time recently. Last year, he went to rehab in October 2024, something that the star himself commented on. Now, after having last wrestled in September, the star has chosen to step away from wrestling once again.Sportskeeda wishes Nick Gage a swift recovery.