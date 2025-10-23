  • home icon
  BREAKING: Legendary Wrestler On Hiatus For The Foreseeable Future; In Treatment, Reveals Major Promoter Brett Lauderdale

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:27 GMT
The star is missing shows (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is missing shows (Credit: WWE.com)

A legendary wrestler is now on hiatus, as revealed by a major promoter. It has been announced on social media.

A legendary wrestler - Nick Gage - is now on hiatus from wrestling

Brett Lauderdale has announced on social media, amidst speculation, that Nick Gage is currently on hiatus from wrestling. He said that he was initially going to hold off making any public update for some time, but after he saw fans speculating online, he decided to come out with it.

He revealed that Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the foreseeable future. He went on to say that the star was now in treatment and had been going through treatment for the last few weeks. He added that Gage had plans to stay away indefinitely for the treatment.

"Was gonna hold off on any kind of public update but ive seen people speculating, so ill give a brief update... Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the forseeable future. He is currently in treatment (and has been for several weeks) and plans to stay indefinitely."
Legendary wrestler Nick Gage has not had the easiest time

Nick Gage is one of the most legendary hardcore wrestlers of all time. He has made a name for himself in his genre as well, having become the first man to win the big three American Deathmatch tournaments, including the CZW, IWA Mid-South, and GCW tournaments. Gage was the biggest star in CZW for a long time, before he switched it up and appeared in other companies, including GCW most recently.

The star has not had the easiest time recently. Last year, he went to rehab in October 2024, something that the star himself commented on. Now, after having last wrestled in September, the star has chosen to step away from wrestling once again.

Sportskeeda wishes Nick Gage a swift recovery.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

