BREAKING: Major WWE name replaced on SmackDown after doctors rush out for medical attention

A big WWE name has been replaced on SmackDown, after doctors had to rush out following an attack. Another big name has stepped up.Corey Graves took his first bump in many years this Friday. The star was left hurt and unable to do anything when he stepped up after Lesnar put his hands on his commentary partner, Michael Cole. Graves was forced to retire thanks to an injury, where it was thought that he would never be able to wrestle or take a bump again. The star had to be replaced tonight by The Miz.Michael Cole was going backstage to speak to Brock Lesnar, but the star was not going to wait and came out to meet him instead. Immediately after that, he carried Cole like he was a child to the ring and dumped him on the floor. He was about to pick up Cole and attack him, but Graves stepped up to interfere. It was a move he would regret.Corey Graves was hit with one F5, and then Lesnar, after chasing away security, hit him with another F5. The star, who has not taken a bump on WWE TV in years, was left unable to move and had doctors rush out. He was taken to the back, where he received further attention. Michael Cole provided an update on him.&quot;Still trying to get some information on the condition of my broadcast colleague, Corey Graves, who just moments ago was hit with two F5s by an out of control Brock Lesnar. He was foaming from the mouth at points.&quot;Later, Cole went on to say that the star was hurt and the medical teams were working on him. However, replacing him on SmackDown was The Miz.The Miz filling in as a commentator after the Brock Lesnar attack may be a look at the future in WWEThe Miz has long been recognized for his work on the mic and what he has delivered over the years in WWE.The star stepped up when Corey Graves was not able to get back to the table after Lesnar attacked him. Now, it remains to be seen if this is something that he keeps doing for a future role as a commentator, given his proficiency on the mic.