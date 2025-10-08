BREAKING: Matt Cardona set for WWE match; it's been over 5 years since his last

Last week’s WWE NXT featured a massive match between Josh Briggs and Myles Borne to determine the final member of Team NXT. The bout was intriguing in its own right, but the appearance of TNA’s Matt Cardona ended up taking the spotlight.During the match, Briggs tried to take Borne down using a chain, but Cardona made his presence felt and ended up costing the dangerous Josh Briggs the match, leaving him out of Team NXT. This week on NXT vs TNA Showdown, Cardona was spotted apologizing to the brand’s General Manager, Ava, for his interference last week.Further, the TNA star stated that he was ready if Briggs wanted to take revenge when the latter barged in to ask Ava for a match against Cardona. The NXT General Manager wasted no time and made the match official.This match against Josh Briggs for Cardona next week would mark the latter’s first match in the company since March 2020. After his release from the company in 2020, Cardone is now set to return to action in WWE, and only time will tell what the Stamford-based company has in store for the star.Will Matt Cardona sign with WWE anytime soon?Fans around the world have been wondering for months if Matt Cardona was on his way back to the company, but there hasn’t been any update from the star yet. The TNA star has been clearly enjoying his time as an independent wrestler lately, and a potential move to the company seems to be off the cards.With his return to the WWE ring next week, it cannot be said if Cardona was on his way back to the company. Fans will have to wait and see if the star has any plans to sign with Stamford-based company again anytime soon.