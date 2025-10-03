BREAKING: Matt Riddle Attacks TMZ Reporter & Curses Him Out

Matt Riddle snapped today during an interview and ended up attacking a reporter. He was appearing on the podcast, and the ending did not go well.

Riddle was in conversation with TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring podcast. There, things went wrong after the reporter implied that while he was on Riddle's side most of the time, he did not think that he could knock out Jake Paul, and that he was just looking for a huge payday. The former WWE star did not take too kindly to that and decided to attack him and curse him out.

Matt Riddle was speaking about how he would have the advantage over Jake Paul, and how a fight between the two of them would put the younger Paul brother at risk of losing. The contrary opinion of the reporter, along with the comment that he was just looking for a payday, did not sit well with Riddle.

"I feel like you're kind of looking more so for a payday. No that's not what I'm trying to say." the reporter commented.

This saw Riddle curse the reporter out and then attack him. He also accused him of bringing up CM Punk and getting him in trouble.

"This is the thing, I like--when people either say, 'That's not what I'm trying to say,' or 'No disrespect.' When you f**king say something disrespectful. Let's be honest, I've done your f**king sh**ty podcast how many times? Three four f**king times? I'm not even f**king here to talk to you motherf***er. I'm here to wrestler at MLW where I was the former World Champion. I'm about to be the f**king World Champion again. I don't know why you bring up CM Punk, I get a bunch of f**king headaches all the f**king time."

You can check out the heated exchange in the video below:

Matt Riddle got up and started to beat the reporter down

Matt Riddle then got on his feet and started to beat the reporter down.

He picked him up and brought him down on the table, breaking it, and then pushed him down again when he tried to get up:

"What are you f**king worried about? Yeah? Are you f**king serious? Take that s**t off. F**king tired of this s**t."

He then walked off the set, leaving everyone worried.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Inside the Ring and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

