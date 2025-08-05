BREAKING: Michael Cole Gives Concerning News about Gunther's WWE Future After SummerSlam 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:18 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Michael Cole (left); Gunther (right) (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

In an extremely unfortunate update, Michael Cole let WWE fans know exactly what injury Gunther sustained at SummerSlam 2025 and even mentioned a sad bit on the timeline of his return.

Michael Cole revealed on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025 that the former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, suffered a septal hematoma and orbital blowout fracture.

Not only that, but The Ring General will be out of action "indefinitely," so there is no information on how long he could be out for and when he could return to WWE television. Until there's an update, everything is speculation.

However, if it means he's going to be out for the rest of 2025, then it's a massive blow to WWE fans. Many fans had hoped that Gunther would be among John Cena's final opponents before his retirement, or maybe even his final opponent in the legend's last match in Boston this December.

As you likely know, the former World Heavyweight Champion was badly busted open at SummerSlam 2025, and in the end, he took back-to-back GTS from CM Punk to lose his World Heavyweight Title.

The second time around was a very short reign, and it's unclear what his future will be now that this announcement has been made.

