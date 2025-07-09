BREAKING: Multiple WWE main roster stars in NXT for Evolution 2 summit

Evolution 2 is just a few days away. As a result, several main roster stars are in NXT for tonight's show.

Stephanie Vaquer and Candice LeRae were a big part of NXT at one point in time. Candice was a regular feature on the black and silver brand for several years before being promoted to the main roster. On the other hand, Stephanie Vaquer wasn't on NXT for a long time. However, she achieved instant success by winning the Women's North American Championship and the Women's Championship. She moved up to the main roster earlier this year after losing her NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne.

Evolution 2 has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. The PLE is set to take place this weekend and will feature stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. One of the most anticipated matches of the show is the battle royal, which will feature women from all three brands. Tonight, on NXT, General Manager Ava will announce who will represent her brand in the battle. Hence, some main roster stars like Stephanie Vaquer and Candice LeRae are also on the black and silver brand.

It will be interesting to see if more main roster stars will show up on NXT.

