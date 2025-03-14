BREAKING: New champions crowned on SmackDown; 50-month wait ends

A huge title change happened in the main event of SmackDown in Barcelona - setting up the European tour in style. It marked the end of a 50-month wait for the champions.

Ad

There were a lot of major matches on SmackDown in Barcelona, including the in-ring return of Randy Orton in 2025, a huge tag team match featuring The New Bloodline against LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman, and a clash of titans between Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura. DIY also put their WWE Tag Team Title on the line against The Street Profits.

The WWE Tag Team Title match headlined the show, and DIY was dethroned by The Street Profits, who have now won the tag team title for the first time since January 2021, after four years.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

To be specific, January 8, 2021, was when they were dethroned as Tag Team Champions. Since then, they've always been in contendership, but it took a vicious heel turn for them to finally get the job done.

It highlights how highly competitive the SmackDown Tag Team division is right now. It's considered the best in all of wrestling, and with The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza looming, The Street Profits won't be able to celebrate for long.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Road to WrestleMania has taken a new twist with The Street Profits' title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback