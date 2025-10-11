BREAKING: New WWE champion crowned!

WWE Crown Jewel started with a bang, and a new champion was crowned in Perth, Australia.WWE kept their tradition from last year's Saudi Arabia event, as the Crown Jewel Championship became a part of the weekly product. Last month, it was revealed that the Crown Jewel Championships will return and new champions will be crowned in Perth, Australia.In the show's second match, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer faced the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a one-on-one contest to determine the new Women's Crown Jewel Champion. This was the first time that the two stars had a one-on-one match in the company.During the match, both stars had a stellar back-and-forth to determine who would walk out with the gimmick title. In the end, Stratton missed her finisher from the top rope, which cost her the match. La Primera hit a spiral tap on The Buff Barbie to win the match and the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.Who won at last year's WWE Crown Jewel?Last year, the company introduced two new titles for the main roster, which revolved around the event in Saudi Arabia. The champions were crowned following a match at Crown Jewel, where both champions from RAW and SmackDown would face each other in a one-on-one contest.Instead of taking the title everywhere, the winners would be crowned as champions and given a ring to commemorate their wins. Last year, Nia Jax faced Liv Morgan, and Cody Rhodes faced Gunther in Saudi Arabia to become the inaugural champions.Liv Morgan, with some help from The Judgment Day, won the match against Nia Jax and became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Later, Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther when he reversed a sleeper hold into a pin to become the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion in Saudi Arabia.While Liv Morgan missed this year's event as she was injured and not a champion, Cody Rhodes will later face Seth Rollins in an attempt to win his second Crown Jewel Championship.