 BREAKING: Real-life Bloodline member officially leaves WWE 

The Bloodline has dominated the WWE for years. Members of the family are still being regarded as the top stars of the company. However, things haven't exactly worked out for one man of the family, Lance Anoa'i.Lance previously wrestled under Major League Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah. He was a part of The Samoan SWAT Team with Juicy Finau and won the MLW World Tag Team Championships. In 2023, he also competed in Noah's N-1 Victory 2023.On X, Lance confirmed his departure from the WWE. He explained in his post that he didn't have the best of luck since arriving at the company and is now on his way back to the independent circuit.&quot;I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com,&quot; wrote Lance.Check out Lance's post on X:The Anoa'i family is represented in the Stamford-based company by top names, including Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Other members of the family include Jacob Fatu, Ava, and others.Lance Anoa'i has appeared on WWE television in the pastIn the past, Lance Anoa'i has made sporadic appearances with the company. He was part of Roman Reigns' storyline with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in 2019 before eventually signing a contract with the company in the Summer of 2024. Unfortunately for him, he was never able to make his debut since signing with the company.On the 2nd January, 2015 edition of SmackDown, Lance made his debut for the company as an enhancement talent. He teamed up with Rhett Titus in a losing effort against The Ascension.It remains to be seen what's in store for Lance in the future.