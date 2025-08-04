BREAKING: Real-life fight breaks out between WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025; Footage emerges

A real-life fight broke out between two WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025, seemingly eclipsing the actual match that was going on at the event. Footage has emerged of the incident.While it's unclear what exactly caused the fight, tensions were high between two WWE fans in the stands at SummerSlam 2025. It was presumably during the Steel Cage match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, as the posts about the fight were all timed while the US Title match was going on.Atleast a certain section of WWE fans in attendance at SummerSlam were more taken in by the real-life fight that was happening between the fans in the stands. You can watch footage of the altercation here before it was quickly finished:It's an unfortunate incident, and as of now, there's nothing to show what led to the altercation between the two fans. While alcohol is normally a reason for brawls in the stands (for any sport, not just wrestling specifically), the body language of the two women involved doesn't necessarily suggest any signs of obvious alcohol consumption.Either way, it's good that the security and other fans got involved quickly. The fan who appeared to be the &quot;aggressor&quot; (again, take it with a grain of salt as no context is available) was moved away by her friend.Hopefully, this doesn't happen again.