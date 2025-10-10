BREAKING: Shane McMahon is back in WWE, says official

Shane McMahon is now back in WWE, an official has revealed. He recently spoke about it.
Shane has been one of WWE's biggest names every time he has been active on the roster. Be it working with his father as the second authority figure back in the day, the takeover of WCW, the many matches he wrestled where he took unimaginable risks that no one expected from the son of the boss, he has stood out of the crowd simply through what he puts into his work. Now, Mike Chioda has revealed that he is back.
Earlier today, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled a bump taken by Shane McMahon, where he jumped off the top fo the Hell in a Cell in a match against Kevin Owens. There, he said that it was a crazy bump and that he was excited to see what McMahon would bring to the roster and help the ratings go up now that he was on the roster again.
"What a Crazy bump that was, never forgot that night! Excited to see @shanemcmahon back on the roster he will bring the WWE ratings up! @WWE"
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
A fan asked if that meant that Shane McMahon was indeed back on the active WWE roster, and to this, Chioda said that he was indeed back.
"I think he’s back on talent roster"
It should be noted thatthis may be based on a recent fan tweet about Shane McMahon being added to the roster page in WWE, but he has been on the page for some time. However, Mike Chioda being an insider, appears to know more on the situation.
Shane McMahon's last WWE appearance
The last time McMahon appeared in WWE was at WrestleMania 39. There, he was in a match against the Miz, but he tore his quad muscle early, leading to being replaced by Snoop Dogg instead.
It was later reported that McMahon was no longer contracted to the company in 2024. If that is indeed the case, and he is now back again, it would be a big moment for the star.
Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?