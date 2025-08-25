Breaking: Shield 2.0 crowned new Champions in WWE; Darkstate victorious in chaotic match!

There is a team on WWE NXT that has been dubbed by some as &quot;Shield 2.0&quot; or simply, the next version of the iconic faction that ended several years ago. Darkstate were crowned new Champions in WWE.Darkstate (or Shield 2.0) comprises of the quartet of Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James. They have been making an impact for quite a while now, but a couple of months ago, they targeted the NXT Tag Team Champions, Hank and Tank. They became the Tag Team Champions at NXT Stand &amp; Deliver after dethroning the incredibly popular duo, Fraxiom. In late June, Darkstate attacked Hank &amp; Tank, although it wasn't known until a month later, after another successful title defense.This led to NXT General Manager Ava setting up a huge Tag Team Title match at the request of Hank &amp; Tank. However, at NXT Heatwave, their decision turned out to be a huge mistake as Darkstate, i.e, Shield 2.0, became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.It was an incredibly chaotic match in the small, intimate venue in Lowell, MA, and after all the effort that Hank &amp; Tank put into beating the numbers game, it just wasn't enough. There was a reason why Darkstate were the favorites, and the extra presence of Cutler James &amp; Shaquon Shugars proved to be way too much for them to retain the titles.There are new faces in the NXT Tag Team division, and everybody has been put on notice. To some who have been following Darkstate for a while now, this outcome was inevitable. It's going to be interesting to see how the state of the tag team division changes with new title holders at the helm.The longest reign with the title still belongs to The Ascension, who set the record over a decade ago.