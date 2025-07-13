BREAKING: Stephanie McMahon finally returns to WWE during Evolution 2025

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon made her return to the Stamford-based promotion during Evolution 2025. She even addressed the fans live on air.

Ad

Stephanie McMahon has been a huge supporter of the WWE women's division over the years. She was one of the key people responsible for the Women's Revolution in the company and also played a big role in bringing about the first edition of Evolution.

Given that tonight is the second Evolution PLE, McMahon showed up at the start of the show. She got an entrance with her old theme song, and it was also her first major appearance on WWE programming since she stepped down as the company's CEO. While she did appear at WrestleMania 40, that appearance seemed impromptu, while this looked like it was planned. She even addressed the first Evolution PLE, where the women felt like they had a point to prove, and that they had proved that point.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I have to say the very first Evoution, we all had so much to prove. We had to prove that we belonged, we had to prove that we could have our own PLE, that we coud have our own show, that you all would show up, that you would all watch and here we are today, seven years later where our women are just regularly main eventing. The depth of the roster and at the Performance Center at NXT is unbelievable. The athleticism that I think we all see on display every week, the Great American Bash that happened yesterday afternoon. I mean I think the main roster has a lot cut out for them that they better watch their backs and tonight, get ready to be inspired because we get to do it all over again," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was good to see Stephanie McMahon kick-start the show in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!