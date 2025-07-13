BREAKING: Stephanie McMahon finally returns to WWE during Evolution 2025

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon made her return to the Stamford-based promotion during Evolution 2025. She even addressed the fans live on air.
Stephanie McMahon has been a huge supporter of the WWE women's division over the years. She was one of the key people responsible for the Women's Revolution in the company and also played a big role in bringing about the first edition of Evolution.
Given that tonight is the second Evolution PLE, McMahon showed up at the start of the show. She got an entrance with her old theme song, and it was also her first major appearance on WWE programming since she stepped down as the company's CEO. While she did appear at WrestleMania 40, that appearance seemed impromptu, while this looked like it was planned. She even addressed the first Evolution PLE, where the women felt like they had a point to prove, and that they had proved that point.
"Well, I have to say the very first Evoution, we all had so much to prove. We had to prove that we belonged, we had to prove that we could have our own PLE, that we coud have our own show, that you all would show up, that you would all watch and here we are today, seven years later where our women are just regularly main eventing. The depth of the roster and at the Performance Center at NXT is unbelievable. The athleticism that I think we all see on display every week, the Great American Bash that happened yesterday afternoon. I mean I think the main roster has a lot cut out for them that they better watch their backs and tonight, get ready to be inspired because we get to do it all over again," she said.
It was good to see Stephanie McMahon kick-start the show in 2025.
