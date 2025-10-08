  • home icon
  • BREAKING: The Hardy Boyz are finally WWE champions again after 2373 days

By Ishaan Rathi
The Hardy Boyz on NXT [Image Credits: WWE.com]

The historic WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown has been making headlines around the world, and the fans have been excited to see who will walk out as the new champions. The show kicked off with the incredible tag team match between The Hardy Boyz and DarkState for the TNA and the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

The match turned out to keep the fans on the edge of their seats with the incredible action that unfolded between the two teams, setting up the stage for the highly anticipated ShoWdown. With high stakes set for the battle, the match marked the Hardy Boyz challenging for the NXT tag team titles for the first time since March.

After some hard-hitting action, the ending moments of the match featured the TNA Tag Team Champions, the Hardy Boyz, pinning DarkState to make history and become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. This marked the duo’s first-ever tag team title victory in WWE since April 2019, when they clinched a SmackDown tag team title victory.

With new champions crowned, it would now be interesting to see how the tag team title picture changes in the next few weeks on NXT.

What’s next for The Hardy Boyz after WWE NXT Tag Team title victory?

After winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT vs TNA ShoWdown, the Hardy Boyz might be in for quite some work, appearing and defending their titles on both NXT as well as TNA. With new champions crowned, some massive new storylines might be featured for the tag team titles, giving opportunities to some of the most intriguing duos.

With some interesting developments in the story expected, fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.

