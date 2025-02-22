BREAKING: The Rock makes huge WrestleMania 42 announcement on SmackDown

When appearing for his highly-anticipated SmackDown return, The Rock said he was going to drop some "good, gospel s**t" on people. The people completed his "The Rock has come back" line, and he then announced that "finally," WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans.

And that was the reason for his arrival - to announce that WrestleMania 42 will be in New Orleans. It marks the third time in 12 years that the Grandest Stage Of Them All will be in The Big Easy.

While singing the New Orleans Saints fan chant, he turned heel by calling the crowd the biggest bag of trash he had ever seen. He then said the WrestleMania announcement wasn't the only reason he came out.

It's a bit unclear as to what character angle he was taking, as he appeared to be both a babyface and heel at the same time. Of course, the other reason he came out was to call out The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

It was a long time coming, and The Final Boss' appearance was highly-anticipated for the possibility of what could happen.

Only time will tell whether he actually competes at WrestleMania 42. But WWE's international WrestleMania will have to wait.

