BREAKING: Triple H can strip Becky Lynch of the Women's IC title for breaking a major WWE rule

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has played an excellent role in bringing credibility to the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, The Man has broken a major (but forgotten) rule, which gives Triple H the power to strip her of the title.One of WWE's longstanding rules has been that any title must be defended at least once within 30 days. This is one of the major reasons why champions who get injured often relinquish the title. While the company has slowly moved away from this rule, it was never officially abolished.Triple H has an opportunity to use this rule on Becky Lynch, who last defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship over a month ago. The Man's last title defense was on 31 August at Clash in Paris, where she defeated Nikki Bella. She has not put the gold on the line since then, which leaves her open to the risk of getting stripped of the title.Becky Lynch will be in action on WWE RAWWhile Becky Lynch has not defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship in over a month, she has been active inside the squared circle and is a prominent face on WWE TV. The Man was in action at WrestlePalooza, where she and Seth Rollins suffered a loss to CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team match.Lynch will also don her wrestling boots on RAW next week, where she will face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. The match was set up after Dupri challenged Becky backstage, and even took a shot at her by mentioning AJ Lee. An irate Lynch then went on to attack Maxxine and her stablemate, Akira Toazwa.While AJ Lee has been absent since making Becky Lynch submit at WrestlePalooza, many expect her to return on RAW next week. The former Divas Champion is likely to go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship as she defeated the champion in her first match back. The two could either face off at Crown Jewel in Australia, or it is possible that WWE could delay the match till Survivor Series next month.