  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • BREAKING: Triple H can strip Becky Lynch of the Women's IC title for breaking a major WWE rule

BREAKING: Triple H can strip Becky Lynch of the Women's IC title for breaking a major WWE rule

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 02, 2025 19:16 GMT
Triple H and Becky Lynch! (Image from WWE
Triple H and Becky Lynch! (Image from WWE's YouTube)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has played an excellent role in bringing credibility to the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, The Man has broken a major (but forgotten) rule, which gives Triple H the power to strip her of the title.

Ad

One of WWE's longstanding rules has been that any title must be defended at least once within 30 days. This is one of the major reasons why champions who get injured often relinquish the title. While the company has slowly moved away from this rule, it was never officially abolished.

Triple H has an opportunity to use this rule on Becky Lynch, who last defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship over a month ago. The Man's last title defense was on 31 August at Clash in Paris, where she defeated Nikki Bella. She has not put the gold on the line since then, which leaves her open to the risk of getting stripped of the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Becky Lynch will be in action on WWE RAW

While Becky Lynch has not defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship in over a month, she has been active inside the squared circle and is a prominent face on WWE TV. The Man was in action at WrestlePalooza, where she and Seth Rollins suffered a loss to CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Ad

Lynch will also don her wrestling boots on RAW next week, where she will face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. The match was set up after Dupri challenged Becky backstage, and even took a shot at her by mentioning AJ Lee. An irate Lynch then went on to attack Maxxine and her stablemate, Akira Toazwa.

While AJ Lee has been absent since making Becky Lynch submit at WrestlePalooza, many expect her to return on RAW next week. The former Divas Champion is likely to go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship as she defeated the champion in her first match back. The two could either face off at Crown Jewel in Australia, or it is possible that WWE could delay the match till Survivor Series next month.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications