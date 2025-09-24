BREAKING: Weaponized Steel Cage Match announced for massive WWE show

A massive match was announced for an upcoming WWE show. This match will feature some brutality.When Blake Monroe arrived in NXT, she allied with Jordynne Grace. However, the former AEW star betrayed Grace at Evolution 2025. Since then, the latter has been out for vengeance. These two women locked horns at Heatwave 2025, where Blake Monroe emerged victorious. However, Jordynne Grace is still after Blake. Recently, the former AEW star has teased a character change.Tonight, on WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Arianna Grace in a singles match. Following the bout, Blake Monroe's music hit, and she came out with a trash can full of weapons. Grace and Blake brawled in the ring and had to be separated by WWE officials. Stevie Turner and Robert Stone, who were put in charge of NXT this week, came out and announced that these two rivals will face each other in a Weaponized Steel Cage match at No Mercy 2025.WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting showNXT No Mercy is set to take place on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. One of the most highly anticipated matches will feature Ricky Saints, who will face either Oba Femi or Trick Williams for the NXT and TNA World Championship.Another major match will see Jacy Jayne defend her title against Lola Vice. Ethan Page will also defend his North American Championship against Tavion Heights, while Josh Briggs and Je'Von Evans will settle their differences in the ring. Now that the Speed Championship is part of NXT, Sol Ruca will defend her title against Lainey Reid in a match that could steal the show.It will be interesting to see if any more matches will get added to the card before tonight's episode of NXT concludes.