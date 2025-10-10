  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • BREAKING: WWE Champion Suddenly Injured During Live Event - Referee Throws Up X Sign

BREAKING: WWE Champion Suddenly Injured During Live Event - Referee Throws Up X Sign

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:56 GMT
The star was left injured (Credit: WWE Payback)
The star was left injured (Credit: WWE Payback on Netfix)

A WWE champion was left injured at a live event tonight. The match had to be stopped by the referee as a result.

Ad

WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne was wrestling tonight at the live event. She was in a tag team match where Fatal Influence took on the team of ZaRuca. According to those present at the show, Jayne grabbed her quad and tagged out of the match almost immediately after it ended. A fan on Reddit said that the referee threw the X sign up after the game.

She tried to walk to the back on her own, but was unable to do so. She ended up needing help from the WWE medical team to head to the back after the match was over. More footage has now emerged showing that the star was being checked by doctors as well. The nature of the injury is not known at this time, but it looked like her quad was hurt. It is also not known how severe it is, although she could not walk by herself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Jacy Jayne Has Had a Great 2025 in WWE

The unfortunate injury comes in the middle of Jacy Jayne's biggest push, as she is one of the biggest names in NXT, having won the Women's title earlier this year. She won it from Vaquer, who became a main roster member.

She is also the current leader of Fatal Influence. She has also been making appearances on TNA as part of the partnership between the two companies.

Ad

She got injured earlier in the year as well when she broke her nose during a match against Thea Hail. As a result of the injury, she had to go through surgery, but quickly returned to TV with a protective face mask.

Sportskeeda sends our best wishes to Jacy Jayne at this time.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications