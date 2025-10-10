A WWE champion was left injured at a live event tonight. The match had to be stopped by the referee as a result.WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne was wrestling tonight at the live event. She was in a tag team match where Fatal Influence took on the team of ZaRuca. According to those present at the show, Jayne grabbed her quad and tagged out of the match almost immediately after it ended. A fan on Reddit said that the referee threw the X sign up after the game.She tried to walk to the back on her own, but was unable to do so. She ended up needing help from the WWE medical team to head to the back after the match was over. More footage has now emerged showing that the star was being checked by doctors as well. The nature of the injury is not known at this time, but it looked like her quad was hurt. It is also not known how severe it is, although she could not walk by herself.Jacy Jayne Has Had a Great 2025 in WWEThe unfortunate injury comes in the middle of Jacy Jayne's biggest push, as she is one of the biggest names in NXT, having won the Women's title earlier this year. She won it from Vaquer, who became a main roster member.She is also the current leader of Fatal Influence. She has also been making appearances on TNA as part of the partnership between the two companies.She got injured earlier in the year as well when she broke her nose during a match against Thea Hail. As a result of the injury, she had to go through surgery, but quickly returned to TV with a protective face mask.Sportskeeda sends our best wishes to Jacy Jayne at this time.