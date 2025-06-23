BREAKING: WWE has "real fear" and pressure backstage surrounding the upcoming Night of Champions Saudi Arabia trip (Exclusive)

There is very real fear and pressure backstage in WWE surrounding the upcoming Night of Champions event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This comes amid the volatility in the area.

Sources close to Sportskeeda have let us know that staff and talent in the company have shown that they are uncomfortable with the upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia for SmackDown and Night of Champions 2025. A portion of the WWE team feels that the situation is too new, and at this time, things are too unpredictable for any such travel to take place.

As of today, the Triple H-led WWE is still scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia, as per communication received by talents and staff, with the management letting them know that the situation is being actively monitored on a day-to-day basis.

There is currently very real pressure and fear from personnel within the company. This is not from a select group, but a consensus, with big stars and the production department all sharing this feeling.

It should be noted that many of them love going to Saudi Arabia for events, and this is only related to the safety issue, not a political one. There has also been online discourse on whether the company should go through with the event.

Whether the company proceeds with the event or not is uncertain, as there is still enough time to make changes, but as of now, the show is taking place.

