BREAKING: WWE show set to go head-to-head with AEW All In

WWE has announced the date for an upcoming premium live event, which is notably scheduled to compete with the 2025 AEW All In pay-per-view. This will mark a head-to-head clash between the two major wrestling promotions.
The upcoming NXT Premium Live Event will be The Great American Bash, which will take place at Center Stage Theater on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Atlanta. A press release by the company revealed that the event will start in the afternoon, leading to a probable overlap with All Elite Wrestling's All In: Texas pay-per-view, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern.
WWE's announcement didn't specify an exact time for The Great American Bash. However, as per the press release, the NXT show will take place before Saturday Night's Main Event.
Below is an excerpt from the press release.
"As a part of the takeover, State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12 and Evolution – the groundbreaking all-women's Premium Live Event which originally debuted in 2018 – on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash will emanate from Center Stage Theater – formerly the home of WCW Saturday Night – on Saturday, July 12, prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event."
Fans who enjoy both WWE and AEW products are in for a treat with back-to-back wrestling shows.