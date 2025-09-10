BREAKING: WWE star who disappeared from RAW in July FINALLY returns

A popular WWE Superstar finally returned tonight to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Stephanie Vaquer had been away from WWE TV for a few weeks, leaving many of her fans worried.

Stephanie Vaquer won a 20-woman battle royal at Evolution 2025 and secured a Women's World title match at Clash in Paris as a result. Unfortunately, Naomi vacated her belt after announcing her pregnancy on RAW, and the game was canceled as a result. Vaquer last wrestled on RAW back in July before randomly disappearing.

Stephanie Vaquer finally made her return on tonight's episode of NXT. She confronted Fatal Influence and brought out Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley to a loud pop from the capacity crowd. The trio then challenged Fatal Influence to a Six-Woman Tag Team match at NXT Homecoming.

WWE @WWE TIFFANY STRATTON, RHEA RIPLEY &amp; STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. FATAL INFLUENCE?!? NXT HOMECOMING IS GOING TO BE INSANE!!

Why did Stephanie Vaquer turn down WWE's big offer?

Earlier this year, Vaquer made an appearance on Busted Open. She revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment initially asked her if she wanted to skip NXT and start on the main roster right away.

Here's what she said:

“I don’t like the fast and no good. So I say okay, I need to learn English, I need to learn TV show, I need to learn America n style, WWE style. So first I say, ‘Main roster,’ but changed and day, ‘I want to go to NXT for learn. Yeah. Main roster [was my first answer]. The first call, they call me and say, ‘NXT or main roster?’ I say, ‘Main roster.’ Yeah, I think and say, ‘Okay, take it easy. I need to learn English…okay, change. NXT.” [H/T Fightful]

Fans are pretty excited to see Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton team up against Fatal Influence on next week's NXT Homecoming. It remains to be seen if this dream team manages to beat Jacy Jayne and company when they collide next week.

