BREAKING: WWE Superstar Omos finally returns in a triumphant fashion

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 17, 2025 03:35 GMT
Omos is former WWE Tag Team Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Omos is former WWE Tag Team Champion! (Credits: WWE.com)

The AAA Triplemania XXXIII, in partnership with WWE, kicked off with the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal, where 14 participants entered the ring at different intervals, similar to the Royal Rumble. However, this contest had an additional rule: eliminations could happen by pinfall or submission. Interestingly, former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Omos wrestled for the first time in 203 days.

The Nigerian Giant has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment since 2024. The last time he competed in WWE was at the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Following his hiatus, the star even had a brief stint at Stamford-based promotion's collaborative brand, Pro Wrestling Noah, where he last competed on January 25. Omos also won the GHC Tag Team Championship. However, he relinquished the title to draw a potential comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

However, instead of WWE, Omos made his in-ring return at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII after 203 days as the entrant in the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal, and he also won the Bardahl Cup, marking a strong comeback.

Another top WWE RAW Superstar returned

Omos wasn't the only top superstar to make his presence felt at Triplemanía. RAW star Otis came out at number nine and entered the Battle Royal.

The Alpha Academy member has been out of action since his match against Rusev in May, supposedly due to a real-life injury. During his time away from World Wrestling Entertainment, Otis reportedly underwent elbow surgery. His in-ring return has opened the door for the former Mr. Money in the Bank's comeback.

Otis might return on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW and could later reignite the feud with Rusev, who is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Sheamus.

With a massive win at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII in his return match since January, it will be exciting to see whether Omos will return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon, given that the company needs some major heels on the show.

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
