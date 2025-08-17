BREAKING: WWE Superstar Omos finally returns in a triumphant fashion

The AAA Triplemania XXXIII, in partnership with WWE, kicked off with the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal, where 14 participants entered the ring at different intervals, similar to the Royal Rumble. However, this contest had an additional rule: eliminations could happen by pinfall or submission. Interestingly, former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Omos wrestled for the first time in 203 days.The Nigerian Giant has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment since 2024. The last time he competed in WWE was at the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Following his hiatus, the star even had a brief stint at Stamford-based promotion's collaborative brand, Pro Wrestling Noah, where he last competed on January 25. Omos also won the GHC Tag Team Championship. However, he relinquished the title to draw a potential comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut.However, instead of WWE, Omos made his in-ring return at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII after 203 days as the entrant in the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal, and he also won the Bardahl Cup, marking a strong comeback.Another top WWE RAW Superstar returnedOmos wasn't the only top superstar to make his presence felt at Triplemanía. RAW star Otis came out at number nine and entered the Battle Royal.The Alpha Academy member has been out of action since his match against Rusev in May, supposedly due to a real-life injury. During his time away from World Wrestling Entertainment, Otis reportedly underwent elbow surgery. His in-ring return has opened the door for the former Mr. Money in the Bank's comeback.WWE @WWELINKThis is INCREDIBLE! 😆 WATCH HERE ▶️:Otis might return on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW and could later reignite the feud with Rusev, who is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Sheamus.With a massive win at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII in his return match since January, it will be exciting to see whether Omos will return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon, given that the company needs some major heels on the show.