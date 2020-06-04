They're back!

Tyler Breeze and Fandango finally got back together and returned on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Breezango were introduced as the third tag team in the Triple Threat match to determine the new #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Breezango showed up dressed as astronauts, and they unsurprisingly received a loud pop from the 'fans' in attendance. Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and Breezango faced each other in a very entertaining Triple Threat tag team match.

The finishing sequence of the match saw Tyler Breeze hit the Beauty Shot on Bobby Fish. Fandango followed it up with the Last Dance top rope leg drop for the three-count.

The new #1 contenders for the tag team titles stood tall in the ring as the NXT Tag Team Champions, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Archer of Imperium walked out. Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar - collectively known as Inder Sher - came out next along with Malcolm Bivens. The three tag teams stared each other down as the segment came to an end.

Breezango's last match before tonight's episode was against Samir and Sunil Singh on the December 11th NXT show.

Breezango's NXT return felt like a legitimate surprise

Breezango's TV return came as a surprise to the fans as there were no hints or teasers dropped regarding the same. There wasn't even any speculation coming out of the dirt sheets, and the comeback came across feeling like a legitimate surprise.

The former SmackDown tag team was regularly featured on NXT until Fandango suffered an elbow injury in December 2019. Fandango underwent Tommy John surgery in the same month, and he finally returned to in-ring action tonight to reunite with his long-time partner.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango are back together, and they already have a guaranteed shot at Fabian Archer and Marcel Barthel's NXT Tag Team titles. With Indus Sher also in the mix, the tag team scene on the Black and Gold brand just got a lot more interesting.