Brett Azar comments on portraying The Iron Sheik in Young Rock, getting The Iron Sheik's blessing [Exclusive]

Brett Azar portrays The Iron Sheik in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new NBC show Young Rock, which focuses on Johnson growing up in a wrestling family. The stories are told through a fictional future interview where Dwayne Johnson is running for President of the United States.

In Young Rock, many old school wrestlers appear during Johnson's flashbacks, such as his father Rocky Johnson, Andre The Giant, The Wild Samoans, and The Iron Sheik. Actor Brett Azar recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling about how he bagged the Iron Sheik role and his real life Iron Sheik experiences.

Q: Brett Azar, how did your tryout for the show come about, and how did everything work for you?

Azar: "It was during the pandemic and lockdown, so I didn't think any acting opportunities were going to come at all. I was with my girlfriend, and I've never shaved my head before. I said, "Babe. I feel like shaving my head. Would you shave my head?" So we did, and she said, "That looks terrible. You're going to grow it back out, right?"

"Three days later, I get the call to audition for The Sheik. A month later, they confirmed I got the role. I was like, "Babe. We're going to keep this look for a while now." I did the audition. They (producers) loved my look. I had somewhat of a mustache, and they asked, "Can you grow a mustache?" I said, "Yeah, give me like a month. No problem." They said, "Only a month?" I was like, "Yeah, you'll see."

"Then they asked, "Can you talk like him?" I did nothing but listen to his YouTube videos and his promos, saying, "I'll break your back and make you humble!" They asked, "Can you do it more like NBC?" "Yes, Baba, Sheik only family man."

"Then it all worked. I called Sheik and got his approval. He loved the idea. He loved everything I was bringing to the table. He helped me with how to speak and how to act. He wanted to mentor the wrestling aspect, but he's not in Australia. That's where we filmed. It's just the best role I've ever been apart of, best cast, best project, and to be the Sheik is a true honor because he's a legend."

Q: How was working with The Iron Sheik on this role?

Azar:" Just having his approval. That was it for me. I was so happy. I feel blessed. I'm humble baba, so humble."

You can check out the full video interview with Brett Azar below. Catch Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik in Young Rock every Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm Eastern Time in the United States.

