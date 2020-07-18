Brian Cage confirms his split from Taz days after losing AEW title match

Brian Cage took to Twitter to reveal that he has relieved Taz of his duties. Cage said that the past couple of days had been tough for him and that he had a conversation with Taz before deciding to end the ECW veteran's managerial role.

Cage also explained that he is still technically unbeaten despite his unsuccessful attempt at capturing the AEW World title from Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen.

Here's what Cage revealed in his tweets:

It's been a rough couple of days, and @OfficialTAZ and I have gone back and forth. I've considered relieving him of his duties, and wanted to immediately after the match. I'll wait and see how I feel after the weekend.

Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn't gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I'm still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question "who betta than cage?", is still NOBODY!

Brian Cage's loss to Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen

Brian Cage was originally supposed to face Moxley at Fyter Fest, but the match was postponed due to the AEW World Champion's unavailability for the show.

Cage and Moxley finally had the title match at Fight for the Fallen, and it had an unexpected finish as Taz threw in the towel when Moxley had Cage locked in an armbar.

The commentators explained the finish by stating that Cage was coming off a torn biceps injury and Taz was just trying to protect his investment/client. Brian Cage attacked Moxley after the match only to be stopped by the returning Darby Allin.

The Machine, however, didn't seem pleased by Taz's impulsive decision to throw in the towel.

Cage did note that he would wait and see after the weekend regarding how he feels about removing Taz as his manager. There is a good chance that Taz and Cage patch things up and continue their alliance. After all, Taz brought back the FTW Championship for Brian Cage.

It would be interesting to see how the angle plays out on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.