Brian Cage reveals the real reason he chose to join AEW instead of WWE

Brian Cage has become one of the biggest stars in AEW in a very short time. The former Lucha Underground Champion made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2020. Brian Cage almost immediately went into a feud with AEW Champion Jon Moxley, who he faced this week at Fyter Fest.

Brian Cage made a major name for himself by working for promotions such as Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling before joining AEW. Cage spoke to TSN recently and talked about a variety of topics.

'The Machine' Brian Cage talked about why he decided to join AEW instead of WWE. He also praised his on-screen manager Taz and how good he is at cutting promos.

The FTW Champion Brian Cage stated that one of the biggest factors in him choosing AEW over WWE was creative control. The Heavyweight Superstar believes that AEW will give him more creative control than he would have had in WWE.

“I were to go to WWE, I wouldn’t have as much creative control. That, artistically speaking, was a big reason why. I’m going to go to a place where I can showcase my abilities and have the most fun, intriguing matches and I had more personal desire to go to AEW than anywhere else.” (H/T: Sescoops)

Brian Cage finds AEW 'cool'

Brian Cage wanted to join AEW as he felt it was time for him to join a big company. He has already shown his talent in companies like ROH and Impact. So the only two options remaining for him were AEW or WWE.

The Machine also said that he finds AEW 'cool' as it is new and refreshing.

“I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to be a part of, obviously, but to be able to break through the reach I’d already done – the Ring of Honor crowd, the Impact crowd, and so on. I felt like I needed to go to a bigger, national scene like an AEW. And another big thing was AEW had the most unique, cooler matches, if you will, and all of them would be first-time ever matches, whereas everywhere else would have been repeats and not as exciting.”