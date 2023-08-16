Brian Gewirtz addresses The Rock's WWE future

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently addressed The Rock's future in the company while speaking on The Masked Man Show with Kaz.

Rock hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion in years. With all of the drama involving The Bloodline on TV, fans want him to be a part of his family's storyline. However, the former world champion has yet to make his comeback.

Brian Gewirtz, who works closely with The Rock in Hollywood, was recently asked why the latter exchanged words with Grayson Waller on social media but did not show up on TV. The former writer said it would not look good for a Hollywood star like Rock to appear on an entertainment show amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I would say this, first of all, The Rock looks at his social media. I don't know how much you can cover when you have millions of followers, but somehow he saw the Grayson Waller thing. I mean, we haven't discussed it (...) I think it's a bad look for an actor like The Rock, [John] Cena, or Batista to appear on an entertainment program while there's a strike going on where people are not getting paid and striking every single day." [46:13 - 47:03]

You can check out the full podcast episode below:

Brian Gewirtz said that he would be shocked if The Rock appeared in WWE right now

In the same podcast, Gewirtz gave his take on The Rock's absence from WWE. The former writer mentioned that he would be surprised if The Great One didn't join his cousins in The Bloodline angle at some point.

"I would be shocked if The Rock appeared anytime soon while the strike is going on, but I would be equally if not more shocked if The Rock never appeared in a WWE ring again and figured in the storyline at some point too." [47:16 - 47:37]

Expand Tweet

Fans eagerly await the legend to get involved in The Bloodline story. It will be interesting to see if he shows up in WWE after the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.

What do you think about Rock not being able to appear on WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Masked Man Show with Kaz podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here